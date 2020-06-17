Report on wakf properties to be tabled in next session: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has directed Minorities Department officials to take steps for tabling the Karnataka Lokyayukta report on alleged irregularities in wakf properties in the State, during the next session of the State legislature.

Following the Anwar Manipaddi report on alleged irregularities in wakf properties, the Lokayukta conducted the probe. The Siddaramaiah government rejected both the Anwar Manipaddi report and the Lokayukta report.

The Chief Minister issued the directions to officials during a review of the department works on Tuesday, said an official press release. The Lokayukta reportedly named several Congress leaders and senior officers in the scam.

The Lokayukta conducted the probe and submitted the report containing 15 volumes to the State government during the Siddaramaiah government’s tenure.