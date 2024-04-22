GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Report on tunnel roads in final stage, submission after polls

April 22, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
Traffic Jam near Hebbal Flyover.

Traffic Jam near Hebbal Flyover. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The preparation of a feasibility report on the construction of the ambitious tunnel road project is in the final stage and based on the same, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will take a final call on whether to ahead with the project or not and if so the alignment of the project.  The company is expected to submit its report after the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, it was said that the tunnel road will be constructed between Mekhri circle and Hebbal, while the state budget presented in February proposed to take up a pilot project and build a tunnel at Hebbal junction. But now, the BBMP has said neither of these proposals have been finalised and they are awaiting a report from the consultant company. 

A senior BBMP official told The Hindu the company has done a study on the feasibility and has narrowed down on the roads where tunnel roads can be built. “The company has also done various tests, including soil tests, in many places to check feasibility. The company will soon finalise the report and now the process is in the final stage. After the report is submitted to the BBMP, the engineers who will study the same will take a final call on the implementation of the project. There is also a possibility of dropping the project if the feasibility report is not satisfactory,” the official said. 

