Report on status of media in Kashmir released

The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), and the Free Speech Collective released a report on the status of independent media in Jammu and Kashmir, a month after the abrogation of Article 370, here on Thursday. A two-member team spent five days in the valley from August 30 to September 3 and spoke to more than 70 media professionals.

In their report, ‘News Behind the Barbed Wire: Kashmir’s information blockade’, the authors, Laxmi Murthy and Geeta Seshu, said, “In the absence of reportage from the ground, the government’s influence of the narrative of normalcy is near total. Its official proclamations of the creation of a ‘Naya Kashmir’ have become vociferous.” They contrasted it to the “deafening silence” and lack of voices expressing alienation, anger and disillusionment. Some of the findings of the report include harassment of journalists who publish reports deemed adverse to the government; blockade of verifiable information from the ground; restrictions on mobility in select areas including hospitals, restrictions despite the lack of official curfew; landlines not working in press enclave and lack of safety of women journalists.

“The violations of the rights of journalists is itself an untold story, since journalists are loath to become the story and harassment and pressures on them are not reported,” read the report.