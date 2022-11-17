Report on reservation for casteless orphaned children in a fortnight: Jayaprakash Hegde

November 17, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Backward Classes Commission chief Jayaprakash Hegde has said that the commission will submit a report within a fortnight to the State government on providing special reservation to orphaned children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Gadag after holding a review meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Hegde said that as per data collected so far, there are 6,300 orphaned children in various children homes (Bala Mandir) in the State.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

“Among these orphaned children, there are many whose caste is not known. However, after getting education, they will not have any reservation as their caste is not known. So, the commission has thoroughly studied the issue and conducted a survey. It has now decided to recommend special reservation for these casteless orphaned children under Backward Classes,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Hegde said that the report is almost ready. And, another meeting will be held soon to decide on the percentage of reservation to be given to them. Then, the recommendations will be submitted to the government within a fortnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US