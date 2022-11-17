Report on reservation for casteless orphaned children in a fortnight: Jayaprakash Hegde

November 17, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Backward Classes Commission chief Jayaprakash Hegde has said that the commission will submit a report within a fortnight to the State government on providing special reservation to orphaned children.

Speaking to presspersons in Gadag after holding a review meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Hegde said that as per data collected so far, there are 6,300 orphaned children in various children homes (Bala Mandir) in the State.

“Among these orphaned children, there are many whose caste is not known. However, after getting education, they will not have any reservation as their caste is not known. So, the commission has thoroughly studied the issue and conducted a survey. It has now decided to recommend special reservation for these casteless orphaned children under Backward Classes,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the report is almost ready. And, another meeting will be held soon to decide on the percentage of reservation to be given to them. Then, the recommendations will be submitted to the government within a fortnight.