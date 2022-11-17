  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Report on reservation for casteless orphaned children in a fortnight: Jayaprakash Hegde

November 17, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Backward Classes Commission chief Jayaprakash Hegde has said that the commission will submit a report within a fortnight to the State government on providing special reservation to orphaned children.

Speaking to presspersons in Gadag after holding a review meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Hegde said that as per data collected so far, there are 6,300 orphaned children in various children homes (Bala Mandir) in the State.

“Among these orphaned children, there are many whose caste is not known. However, after getting education, they will not have any reservation as their caste is not known. So, the commission has thoroughly studied the issue and conducted a survey. It has now decided to recommend special reservation for these casteless orphaned children under Backward Classes,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the report is almost ready. And, another meeting will be held soon to decide on the percentage of reservation to be given to them. Then, the recommendations will be submitted to the government within a fortnight.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.