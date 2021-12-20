Report on out-of-syllabus questions in PU mid-term exam after meeting

Mangaluru

Deputy Director of Pre-University in Dakshina Kannada to meet experts today

The Deputy Director of Pre-University Department in Dakshina Kannada Jayanna will hold a meeting with subject experts on Monday and submit a report to the Department Director Snehal R. on out-of-syllabus questions asked in the English paper of the II PU mid-term examination in the district on Saturday.

Ms. Snehal told The Hindu that action will be taken against persons who were responsible for such questions as each district had different question papers and they were not uniform.

Preeti S., a II PU student from the city college, said that there were questions of about 15 marks that were from the syllabus that was not prescribed for the mid-term examination. Vijay K., another student, said there were some questions that were difficult to comprehend. “We hope the department will award marks for us and take action on those responsible for the same,” he said.

A senior English lecturer from a city college said there were as many as three questions of four marks each and three questions of one mark each that were from outside the syllabus. Question Nos. 29 and 30 with two and four marks respectively were difficult for students to comprehend. The jumbled words given in Question No. 35 for one mark were not given properly and hence students could not write the correct sentence, he said.

Another lecturer from the district said absence of punctuation marks in one question made it difficult for students to understand it. “There are issues concerning questions totalling to 25 marks,” he said and added that all these issues will come up for discussion on Monday.

Mr. Jayanna said that students need not worry and their interests would be safeguarded.