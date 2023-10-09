ADVERTISEMENT

Report on irregularities in co-op. societies in a month

October 09, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The committee set up to probe the irregularities in cooperative societies is expected to submit its report in a month time, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna said on Monday.

The committee has been set up under the chairmanship of former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. The Minister told presspersons here on Monday that the committee has been established to protect the interest of the depositors. He said that the government was taking steps to protect the interest of farmers ad depositors, and that it intends to punish the guilty.

Mr. Rajanna said that digitisation would bring transparency and prevent misuse, and that he would welcome the steps taken by the Centre in this regard.

Meanwhile, the 70th Cooperative Week scheduled to be held from November 14 will be held as a low-key affair in the light of drought prevailing in the State.

