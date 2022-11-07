Report on guidelines for legislature awards to be submitted to Lok Sabha speaker in December

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 07, 2022 21:36 IST

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 07/11/2022 Speakers of Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Assam Assemblies participating in a meeting with Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri in Bengaluru on Monday | Photo Credit: Handouat E Mail

The draft guidelines for selection of awards in Legislative Assemblies and Councils of different States will be submitted by a committee to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in December.

The decision to this effect was taken by the committee that had its second meeting in Bengaluru on Monday under the chairmanship of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. Besides, the committee members had extensive deliberations on the guidelines to be laid down for the award that would be submitted to the Lok Sabha speaker in December.

Among others who participated in the committee meeting were Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Nivas Goel, Assam legislative assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary and Tamil Nadu legislative assembly Speaker M. Appavu. The meeting also officials from Lok Sabha secretariat.

