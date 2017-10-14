Report on encroachment of lakes ready: Koliwad

K.B. Koliwad, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and chairman of the committee on encroachments of city lakes, on Friday said the panel’s report is ready and will be tabled in the Belagavi session of the State legislature starting November 13.

Speaking to the media here, he said the report would be tabled in the House if a Special Session of the legislature to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25 is extended for a day or two.

The report is expected to highlight encroachment of lakes by builders, and educational institutions in the city. BJP MLA and member of the committee, S. Suresh Kumar, resigned from the committee without citing any reason, he said.

MLA, Kataria summons

Mr. Koliwad has decided to summon K. Shivamurthy Naik, Congress MLA, and senior IAS officer Rajender Kumar Kataria to resolve the issue between them.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kataria, Secretary, Commerce and Industries (MSME and Mines), had accused Mr. Naik of verbally abusing him and physically preventing him from working on a case related to his [MLA’s] son that is pending with the Department of Mines and Geology.

Mr. Koliwad told presspersons that he had received a complaint from Mr. Naik and he had summoned both MLA Naik and Mr. Kataria.