Report finds violation in allotment of industrial sites to SCs/STs

February 22, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A report of the Karnataka State Legislature Committee on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe Welfare found gross irregularities in the allotment of industrial sites to SCs and STs in 12 industrial areas, particularly in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar, by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Poorly located

The report, which was tabled in the State Legislative Assembly by Congress member P.M. Narendra Swamy, said that industrial sites located in interior places, under hi-tension electricity wires, and disputed sites have been given to SC/ST business people. The reservation of 24.1% was not followed while distributing industrial sites to the community people, it said.

Noting that sites have not been distributed to SCs and STs in commercial and valuable locations, the report said sites have been distributed in total violation of the reservation system at the Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park near the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

To fill the backlog, the committee recommended that sites should be allotted to SC/ST beneficiaries in the second phase of the Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park.

Big companies misusing land

It said companies such as Infosys Ltd. in Mysuru and Hubballi have been allotted 300 and 200 acres, respectively, at subsidised prices. They built training centres on the land. However, no jobs were created and they have become real estate properties. Companies such as Flipkart and Amazon too have used the land for real estate purposes, the report noted.

The panel recommended to the government to follow the reservation system while allotting sites in bulk in industrial areas.

Religious structures

In some industrial areas, a few beneficiaries have constructed religious convention centres (dharmika bhavana) to escape from paying taxes. Such buildings should be demolished immediately, the report said.

