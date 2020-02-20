Report finds encroachment of canal land by hotelier in Mandya

A report submitted to the tahsildar of Mandya by the Department of Irrigation has confirmed that late actor-politician M.H. Ambareesh’s aide Chandarshekar has encroached department’s land here to construct his hotel.

Consequent to the report, with an aim of ascertaining the extent of encroachment, tahsildar Nagesh has sought a detailed survey of the area.

Chandrashekar, commonly known as ‘Amaravathi’ Chandrashekar, is facing charges of encroachment of land of Visvesvaraya Canal near Ummadahalli on the outskirts of the town to construct his hotel, which is attached to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

The issue was brought to the notice of district administration recently by a social activist. Subsequently, the Irrigation and Revenue departments were asked to submit preliminary reports, said Mr. Nagesh.

Detailed Survey

The Tahsildar said he has decided to form a team to conduct surveys to ascertain the extent of encroachment. Once the surveys were conducted, he would submit a report to Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

The Revenue department would initiate stringent action, including demolishing the building and imposing penalty to rectify the damages to government properties from the hotelier, under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, said another senior revenue official.

According to the Irrigation Department, the canal that was partially encroached by the hotelier has been supplying water to Ummadahalli, Budanuru, Guthalu and other villages to wet farmlands and fill lakes.