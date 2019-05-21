Replace Shivakumar with M.B. Patil, Krishika Samaj urges Rahul Gandhi

Claiming that all major irrigation projects of Bombay-Karnataka region have been moving at a slow pace, the Zilla Krishika Samaj has accused Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar of neglecting the region.

In a release here on Monday, S.V. Patil, senior functionary of the samaj, has said that projects such as Gutti Basavanna, Chimmalagi, Mulawad and several other major lift irrigation projects witnessed speedy work during the previous Congress government when M.B. Patil was Water Resources Minister.

The memorandum, addressed to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, urged him to allot Water Resources Ministry to Mr. M.B. Patil again (Mr. M.B. Patil is now the Home Minister).

The memorandum said that a major portion of these projects had been completed when Mr. M.B. Patil was Water Resources Minister.

Accusing Mr. Shivakumar of not showing interest in expediting irrigation projects in Bombay-Karnataka region, Mr. Patil said that all projects have come to a grinding halt or are moving at a slow pace with Mr. Shivakumar at the helm of the Ministry concerned.

Stating that irrigation projects are the only way to provide succour to the parched districts of this region with the help of Almatti dam waters, he said that if the projects are completed quickly, then it will help innumerable number of farmers.

He urged Mr. Rahul Gandhi to allot the Water Resources Ministry to Mr. Patil for speedy completion of the projects, the release added.