Karnataka

Repeater students stage protest

Staff Reporter Bengaluru July 30, 2022 23:11 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 23:14 IST

Hundreds of students and parents staged a protest in front of Karnaktaka Examinations Authority (KEA) and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan’s official residence in Malleswaram after the announcement of KCET-2022 result on Saturday. The protesters were those who had rejected last year’s KCET results and appeared for KCET-2022.

They were protesting against KEA considering only their KCET marks and not their Class XII or II PUC marks of 2021, resulting in poor ranks.

Around 24,000 candidates had rejected the KCET results of 2021 and appeared for KCET this year. After the results were announced on Saturday, many realised that their rank had, in fact, dropeed compared to last year.

