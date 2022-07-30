Repeater students stage protest

They were protesting against KEA considering only their KCET marks and not their Class XII or II PUC marks of 2021, resulting in poor ranks

Hundreds of students and parents staged a protest in front of Karnaktaka Examinations Authority (KEA) and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan’s official residence in Malleswaram after the announcement of KCET-2022 result on Saturday. The protesters were those who had rejected last year’s KCET results and appeared for KCET-2022.

Around 24,000 candidates had rejected the KCET results of 2021 and appeared for KCET this year. After the results were announced on Saturday, many realised that their rank had, in fact, dropeed compared to last year.

One of them said, “There was no instruction from KEA in the notification that only KCET marks will be considered for repeaters. If that was the case, we also would have written the Class XII exams again.”

However, Ramya S., Executive Director, KEA, said, “If we consider their PUC marks from last year and award ranks, the entire system will get disturbed.”

While Mr. Narayan promised to discuss the issue with KEA officials, the authority released a note late on Saturday stating, “As per the government order, the qualifying marks of 2021 students was not considered for CET ranking for the academic year 2021-22 and is not considered for 2022-23 as well.”