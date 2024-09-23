GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Repeat offender shifted to Hindalga jail

He was seen sitting with actor Darshan in Bengaluru jail in violation of norms

Published - September 23, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The Central Prison at Hindalga in Belagavi where Wilson Garden Naga has been moved.

The Central Prison at Hindalga in Belagavi where Wilson Garden Naga has been moved. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Police and prison officials shifted Wilson Garden Naga alias Nagaraj, a repeat offender, to Hindalga Central Prison from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru on Monday.

Nagaraj was earlier seen sitting with actor Darshan in the Bengaluru jail, in violation of prison protocols.

He was shifted along with 20 undertrial prisoners from Bengaluru.

Heavy security arrangements were made for transit and admission.

Nagaraj is facing several charges under the provisions of Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Nagaraj is also facing murder, kidnapping, dacoity and assault charges. He started off with petty thefts. He was later groomed by some Bengaluru-based repeat offenders like Silent Sunil and Onte Rohit.

He faced his first arrest in 2005 in a theft case in Adugodi. However, he was among the accused in the Gate Ganesh murder case in Kalasipalyam. The police arrested him along with 13 others in 2009.

In 2009, Wilson Garden Naga was arrested in the Kalasipalyam rowdy Gate Ganesh murder case. As many as 14 rowdies were arrested in that case.

Between 2009 and 2016, he was charged with killing or hatching conspiracy in the murders of Cottonpet Guppa, Nakhara Babu, Gym Subramani, Shantinagar Linga, Whitefield Sohail, Siddapur Mahesh and Srinivas.

A few weeks ago, Pradosh, an associate of actor Darshan, was shifted to Hindalga from Bengaluru. The actor is now housed in the Ballari jail, while another of his associates is in the Dargah jail in Vijayapura.

September 23, 2024

