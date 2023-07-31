Repeal of two laws enacted by BJP government in State sought

July 31, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Commending the Congress government in the State for repealing the Karnataka APMC (Amendment) Act 2020, president of Citizen For Democracy (CFD) S.R. Hiremath has demanded that the government repeal two more legislation, the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment Act 2020 and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Prevention of Cattle Act 2020, enacted by the previous BJP government in the State.

Addressing a media conference, along with honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) Chamarasa Malipatil, leader of Janandolan Maha Maitri (JMM) Raghavendra Kushtagi and other activists in Raichur on Monday, Mr. Hiremath said that these two legislation are anti-farmer and anti-poor and many organisations have been demanding their repeal ever since they were enacted.

“The previous BJP government enacted these three legislation to help land-grabbers, corporate companies and its ideological bosses. All these laws are anti-farmer and anti-poor. JMM has been opposing the laws and demanding their repeal. But the BJP did not respect the people’s voices. The people taught a good lesson to it by defeating it in the last elections. It is a good thing that the Congress government has repealed one of the three Acts and we demand it to repeal the other two also as they are equally anti-farmer in nature,” Mr. Hiremath said.

Joint meeting

Mr. Hiremath said that civil society organisations from Karnataka and Maharashtra met in Pune, Maharashtra, on July 23 and discussed in detail the ways and means to defeat the ruling BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections to be conducted next year and defeat the saffron party in the imminent Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

“JMM, JSP, CFD and other like-minded organisations, individuals and forums are working closely to formulate strategies to oust the regressive BJP from power in the next Lok Sabha elections and defeat it in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections. I appeal to civil society organisations, especially those working with Dalits, women, youth and students to take up the great challenge of defeating the BJP and fascist forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said, calling upon the people to launch a long-term socio-cultural political movement to counter the retrograde and dangerous ideology and activities of the Sangh Parivar.

Mr. Hiremath also expressed deep concern over the serious crisis in Manipur and condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he said “his insensitive response” to have a meaningful debate on the issue in Parliament.

