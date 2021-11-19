Repeal of farm laws: ‘Victory of non-violent struggle’

Farms leaders say development is proof that government has to listen to voice of the people

Farmers in Karnataka have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw the three contentious farm laws and have described the development as a victory for the non-violent struggle of the farming community.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badgalpura Nagendra said that the development is proof that the government has to bow and listen to the voice of the people.

Terming the development as historic, the KRRS leader said, despite difference of views on various issues, the country had united against the farm laws forcing the government to repeal them.

Farmers braved the elements of nature, including the scorching heat, biting cold and rain, but did not relent. They put up with their struggle for one year forcing the government to withdraw the laws, said Mr. Nagendra.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association, said that the decision to withdraw the farm laws should serve as a warning to the government and political parties that they cannot take farmers for granted. “There were concerted efforts to break the struggle and suppress the voice of farmers, but they did not succeed,” he said.

The duo regretted the demise of 671 farmers during the course of the struggle.

They said that farmers will continue to be vigilant in view of speculation that the move to repeal the farm laws was a political one in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The duo want the government to also accept their demand for a law ensuring statutory guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce.