Repeal of farm laws: Former techie on solo foot march elated

The Prime Minister’s announcement to withdraw three controversial farm laws has left Nagaraj Kalkutagar with a sense of contentment. He has been on a solo march from Karnataka to the protest site in Delhi since February this year. When he received the news of the PM’s decision, he was moving towards Delhi from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

“A friend of mine from Delhi called me over the phone and informed me. Meanwhile, a few passers-by also stopped to inform me about the development. They suggested I end this long march as the demand has been met. I am happy. At least after so many days, the government has responded to the protest,” Mr. Nagaraj told The Hindu over phone.

He will decide on stopping his journey after talking to the leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha. “I will reach Delhi and visit the sites where the farmers staged protest all these days,” said Mr. Nagaraj, who has covered 5,070 km so far. Occasionally, he travelled by vehicles to cross risky stretches.

A former techie, 39-year-old Mr. Nagaraj began his unique protest against the farm laws at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district on February 11. With a backpack and a bottle of water, he walked with the objective to meet and interact with as many people as possible about the farm laws. “By now, I completed 185 days and I have interacted with thousands of people. One more meeting is scheduled in a school later today (Friday),” he said.

He had to take a break when the State Government announced lockdown during the second wave of COVID-19 in April and restarted the journey on July 3. He took three days’ break again earlier this month, when his mother passed away.