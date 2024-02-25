ADVERTISEMENT

Repair works on Belagavi-Goa Road launched

February 25, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Public Works Minister says that work will be completed in 11 months

The Hindu Bureau

The Chorla Ghat Road in Khanapur, which is an important route between Belagavi and Goa, is prone to frequent traffic hold-up. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Work on the Belagavi-Chorla Ghat-Goa Road will be completed in 11 months, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating repair works on the Belagavi-Goa Road in Kanakumbi of Khanapur taluk.

He said that a complete overhaul of around 43 km of road will be taken up at an estimated cost of around ₹59 crore.

“The road via Chorla Ghat is an important route from Belagavi to Goa, that will promote trade, industry, tourism and other sectors. We will take it up on priority and complete it on time,” the Minister said.

“The stretch of 43.35 km road on State Highway 748A between Ranakunde and the State border will be completed before February 2025,” he said.

He said that the officials will be instructed to ensure high quality work.

Several trade bodies had urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to take up repairs on the road immediately. The alternative road to Goa, via Anmod Ghat, is partially closed due to various repair works.

