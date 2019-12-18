Karnataka

‘Repair school buildings fast’

Secretary in-charge of Hassan district Naveen Raj Singh inspecting repairs to a school building, damaged during the floods, at Kallahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Tuesday.

Secretary in-charge of Hassan district Naveen Raj Singh inspecting repairs to a school building, damaged during the floods, at Kallahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Naveen Raj Singh, Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd., has instructed the officers of Hassan district administration to complete the repair of school buildings damaged during the recent heavy rains.

Mr. Singh, who is also secretary in-charge of the district, in a meeting here on Tuesday, told the officers that repair of all 130 school buildings should be completed at the earliest.

“If the construction work is delayed for minor reasons, it would affect the development works in the district”, he said.

He also directed the officers to complete the flood-relief works.

Later he visited Kallahalli in Sakleshpur taluk where a school building, affected by the rains, is being repaired. He directed the officers to complete the repair work soon.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and other senior officers of the district accompanied him.

Related Topics Karnataka
