‘Repair school buildings at the earliest’

Directive to officials in Chikkamagaluru to tackle heavy rains

Directive to officials in Chikkamagaluru to tackle heavy rains

C.Shikha, Commissioner for Commercial Taxes and secretary in charge of Chikkamagaluru district, has instructed the district administration to repair schools and anganwadi centres that suffered damage during heavy rains at the earliest.

In a meeting with officers in Chikkamaglauru on Saturday, Ms. Shikhar said the officers should take the repair of school buildings and Anganwadi centres on a priority basis. The district administration had taken up 689 works related to school buildings in the last financial year. Of them, 524 had been completed, while 168 were in progress. “As schools are already open, the pending works should be completed within a month. Those who ignore the instruction for the speedy work will face disciplinary action”, she said.

Ms. Shikha directed the officers to be prepared to act in case of heavy rains. The damage caused due to heavy rains should be reported to the government without delay. The team of volunteers should be kept ready in case of an emergency. She also asked the officers of local bodies to ensure the free flow of rainwater in drains, by clearing the obstacles.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh said the administration was prepared to manage in case of rain havoc. As many as 108 human habitats in 77 villages had been identified as vulnerable places in the district.

Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu and others were present at the meeting.

Eom/ photo available