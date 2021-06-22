Repair roads, fill potholes quickly, Minister tells officials

HUBBALLI

22 June 2021 20:07 IST

With complaints pouring in regarding bad condition of roads in the twin cities, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has directed the municipal officials to quickly take up and complete road repair and pothole filling works.

Speaking to presspersons after performing bhoomi puja for concrete road work worth ₹40 lakh at Siddeshwar Nagar in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar admitted that as various roads had been dug up for various ongoing development works, roads were not in motorable condition. But he had asked the officials to immediately take up repair works.

“Various developments works are under way. I have asked the officials to complete the concrete road work in front of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in Hubballi at the earliest and allow vehicular movement on the stretch,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that the station road work had been taken up under Smart City Scheme and the authorities had assured him of completing the road work in 10 days.

Mentioning that the ring road-related works are going on at full speed, he said that work on the road connecting Vijayapura Road with Gadag Road had been completed. “If work on Gadag Road to Bidnal Bridge is completed and vehicular movement allowed, it will reduce traffic burden on Kittur Chennamma Circle. Once the stretch is declared open for vehicular movement, work on the elevated corridor at Kittur Chennamma Circle will be initiated,” he said.

Oxygen for industry

Regarding oxygen requirement for industries, Mr. Shettar said that of the 1,200 tonnes of oxygen had been allocated to the State, keeping 500 tonnes for COVID-19 management, 400 tonnes of oxygen will be allocated for industries on priority basis by the Deputy Commissioner. He clarified that no industry has complained about shortage of industrial oxygen, he said.

Mr. Shettra said that 358 acres has been allotted to Aequs and 150 acres to Rajesh Exports at Belur Industrial Estate and both together are expected to invest ₹25,000 crore. Regarding the FMCG cluster, the proposal on giving tax and other exemptions is being considered by the Finance Department, he said.

BJP leaders Mallikarjun Savakar, Santosh Chauhan, Thippanna Majjagi, Rajanna Koravi and others were present.