Repair Belagavi-Kolhapur-Pune national highway immediately, PM, Gadkari urged

Member of State Level Committee on Implementation of Prime Minister’s 15 Point Programme for welfare of minorities Mahendra Singhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to immediately take steps to get the Belagavi-Kolhapur road stretch on National Highway No 48 repaired.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister and Mr. Gadkari, Mr. Singhi, who is also a member of ZRUCC of South Western Railway, has explained the harrowing experience he had while travelling to Pune on the Belagavi-Kolhapur stretch recently.

Mr. Singhi has said in the letter that the journey which usually takes a little over five hours, stretched to over nine hours as they had to drive at a speed of just 30 kmph despite travelling in a multi-utility vehicle having adequate ground clearance.

“The 300 plus km stretch has become unmotorable and the highway between Belagavi and Pune is literally non-existent on certain stretches forcing travellers to use service roads, which too, are riddled with potholes and speedbreakers. The turning points of diversions lacked proper signage and during heavy rain, the visibility is further reduced,” he has said in the letter.

Mr. Singhi has pointed out that while road work is under way, it is going on at a slow pace.

Despite paying toll, motorists are left with a harrowing experience, he has said urging the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Highways to immediately take steps to mitigate the sufferings of toll-paying motorists.