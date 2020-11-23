Reopening of primary classes to be delayed

The State government has decided to take a more cautious approach for students in primary classes. While the Technical Advisory Committee will meet at the end of December to discuss the feasibility of reopening schools in January, it will not be considering primary schools.
R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, said reopening of primary classes would be delayed further.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that teachers will continue with online classes. “Teachers have devised ways to ensure that students are continuing with their learning this academic year,” he said. Apart from online learning, the government has also launched televised classes on DD Chandana and has tied-up with JioTV for the same.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath