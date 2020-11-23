Reopening of primary classes to be delayed

The State government has decided to take a more cautious approach for students in primary classes. While the Technical Advisory Committee will meet at the end of December to discuss the feasibility of reopening schools in January, it will not be considering primary schools.

R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, said reopening of primary classes would be delayed further.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that teachers will continue with online classes. “Teachers have devised ways to ensure that students are continuing with their learning this academic year,” he said. Apart from online learning, the government has also launched televised classes on DD Chandana and has tied-up with JioTV for the same.