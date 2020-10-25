Reopening of colleges opposed

KALABURAGI

25 October 2020 02:56 IST

Taking exceptions to the government’s decision to reopen the colleges from November 17 without consulting stakeholders, especially parents and the students’ organisations, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) alleged that the government was bending to pressures from private educational institutions.

In a media note released on Saturday, Suresh G. and Ravikiran J.P., district president and secretary respectively, demanded that the government safeguard the interests of students and teachers instead of working at the behest of private institutions.

“The government closed the Vidyagama, an initiative to offer education to children at their localities to minimise the spread of COVID-19, after some cases were reported from those who participated in the programme. Now, the same government has decided to reopen institutions when the COVID-19 is still dangerously spreading. If more positive cases of COVID-19 are reported from the educational institutions after they start functioning, will the government take responsibility,” they sought to know.

