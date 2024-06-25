Renukaswamy’s parents meet Karnataka CM, seeks job to victim’s wife

:

Parents of Chitradurga-based Renukaswamy, who was allegedly murdered by Kannada actor Darshan and his associates, called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

While they expressed satisfaction over the ongoing probe into the alleged murder of their son Renukaswamy, Renukaswamy’s parents sought a job to their daughter-in-law (Renukaswamy’s wife). Mr. Siddaramaiah has positively responded to the demand of the parents, said a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The post-mortem report of Renukaswamy concluded that “the death is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries”.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy and former social welfare minister H Anjaneya were present when the parents of Renukaswamy met the Chief Minister.