ADVERTISEMENT

Renukaswamy murder is a serious offence: Bommai

Published - June 13, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Basavaraj Bommai, MP, has said that the murder of Renukaswamy was of serious nature and the police should conduct thorough investigation with commitment to ensure that the accused got stringent punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said that nobody had the right to behave in an inhuman manner with anyone. “Whether someone is in power or is a celebrity, there is no special power to behave in such a manner. We all are equal before law and taking law into one’s hands is a crime,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that there were different kinds of murders and this case involved conspiracy, which made it a serious one. He said that in this case, the investigation was going on briskly and the same tempo and commitment should be maintained till the end.

On the previous BJP government appointing actor Darshan as agricultural ambassador, Mr. Bommai declined to comment. He sought to know whether someone could dream about him (Darshan) indulging in such an act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US