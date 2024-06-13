Renukaswamy murder is a serious offence: Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai, MP, has said that the murder of Renukaswamy was of serious nature and the police should conduct thorough investigation with commitment to ensure that the accused got stringent punishment.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said that nobody had the right to behave in an inhuman manner with anyone. “Whether someone is in power or is a celebrity, there is no special power to behave in such a manner. We all are equal before law and taking law into one’s hands is a crime,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that there were different kinds of murders and this case involved conspiracy, which made it a serious one. He said that in this case, the investigation was going on briskly and the same tempo and commitment should be maintained till the end.

On the previous BJP government appointing actor Darshan as agricultural ambassador, Mr. Bommai declined to comment. He sought to know whether someone could dream about him (Darshan) indulging in such an act.