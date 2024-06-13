GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renukaswamy murder is a serious offence: Bommai

Published - June 13, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Basavaraj Bommai, MP, has said that the murder of Renukaswamy was of serious nature and the police should conduct thorough investigation with commitment to ensure that the accused got stringent punishment.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said that nobody had the right to behave in an inhuman manner with anyone. “Whether someone is in power or is a celebrity, there is no special power to behave in such a manner. We all are equal before law and taking law into one’s hands is a crime,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that there were different kinds of murders and this case involved conspiracy, which made it a serious one. He said that in this case, the investigation was going on briskly and the same tempo and commitment should be maintained till the end.

On the previous BJP government appointing actor Darshan as agricultural ambassador, Mr. Bommai declined to comment. He sought to know whether someone could dream about him (Darshan) indulging in such an act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.