Renukaswamy murder case: Pavithra Gowda moves Karnataka High Court seeking bail

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notice to the police on a petition filed by actor Pavithra Gowda, who is accused number 1 in the Renukaswamy murder case, seeking bail.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, before whom her petition came up for hearing, adjourned further hearing on the petition till November 7 while asking the police to file their statement of objections.

Pavithra Gowda, whom the police in their chargesheet have described as a ‘live-in partner’ of actor Darshan, who is arraigned as accused number 2, has moved the High Court as the trial court on October 14 had refused to grant her bail.

Reason bail was declined

In its order, the trial court had stated that “she [Pavithra Gowda] may tamper with the prosecution witnesses as there is an allegation that some of the accused including the petitioner have tried to conceal the offence by shifting the dead body [of Renukaswamy] from the scene of crime and by luring the accused number 15 to 17 to surrender before the police with false admission of guilt.”

Also, the trial court had noted that there exists a strong prima facie case against her as blood/DNA of the victim is alleged to be found on Pavithra Gowda’s clothes and the slippers as per the Forensic Sciences Laboratory report.

The digital evidence described in the chargesheet would also indicate that that the accused persons, including Pavithra Gowda, were in constant touch with each others showing their complicity in commission of the alleged offence and also their presence at the scene of crime, the trial court had pointed out.