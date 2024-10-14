Renukaswamy murder case: Court rejects Darshan’s bail plea

The 57th City Civil and Session Court on Monday (October 14, 2024) rejected the bail petition of prime accused Pavithra Gowda and Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The defence, while presenting the case, said that there was no direct involvement of Mr. Darshan in the case, nor was he present at the time of the murder. However, the prosecution, while opposing the bail, argued that there is strong evidence in terms of technical and eyewitness accounts against Mr. Darshan. “The police found blood stains in the footwear he was using at the time of the crime, which was seized by the police, which matched with the deceased,” the prosecution argued.

Considering the argument, the court rejected the bail for both the prime accused. While the family of the deceased welcomed the decision and demanded a speedy trial, advocates representing Mr. Darshan decided to move the High Court citing health grounds.

