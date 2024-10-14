GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renukaswamy murder case: Court rejects Darshan’s bail plea

Court rejects bail for prime accused Pavithra Gowda and Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Renukaswamy murder case

Published - October 14, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The court rejected the bail for both the prime accused. File

The court rejected the bail for both the prime accused. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The 57th City Civil and Session Court on Monday (October 14, 2024) rejected the bail petition of prime accused Pavithra Gowda and Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The defence, while presenting the case, said that there was no direct involvement of Mr. Darshan in the case, nor was he present at the time of the murder. However, the prosecution, while opposing the bail, argued that there is strong evidence in terms of technical and eyewitness accounts against Mr. Darshan. “The police found blood stains in the footwear he was using at the time of the crime, which was seized by the police, which matched with the deceased,” the prosecution argued.

Related Stories

Considering the argument, the court rejected the bail for both the prime accused. While the family of the deceased welcomed the decision and demanded a speedy trial, advocates representing Mr. Darshan decided to move the High Court citing health grounds.

Published - October 14, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

murder / crime / crime, law and justice / hate crimes / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.