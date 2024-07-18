GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Renukaswamy murder case: Court extends judicial custody of accused

Published - July 18, 2024 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan Toogudeepa

Darshan Toogudeepa | Photo Credit: File Photo

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan and 16 of his associates till August 1 in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The 17 accused were produced before the court via video conference facility from prisons in Bengaluru and Tumakuru as their custody ended today. The judge remanded them into further 14 days judicial custody.

The Kamakshipalya police arrested Darshan, Pavithra and the others on June 8 this year for murdering Renukaswamy, 33, from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy’s body was discovered by the security guard of an apartment complex in Sumanahalli on the morning of June 9. Four among the 17 had initially surrendered before the police claiming responsibility for the murder but a detailed probe led to the arrest of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others. The probe further revealed that Renukaswamy was forced into a car from Chitradurga to a shed in R.R. Nagar where he was tortured and murdered. His body was dumped in a storm water drain.

