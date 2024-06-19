The post-mortem report of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly murdered by actor Darshan and his associates, according to documents obtained by The Hindu, has concluded that “the death is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries”.

Police sources said the doctors have identified three significant wounds on the deceased’s body. He had suffered a major head injury, which was bleeding, and the accused had applied turmeric in an attempt to stop it. He sustained this injury when the accused allegedly banged his head against a truck parked in the shed where he was tortured and killed.

The deceased reportedly lost consciousness after this and was shifted indoors into a room in the shed, where the accused applied turmeric to his head. Doctors have reportedly opined that this injury led to a haemorrhage, and he is suspected to have died after this.

However, in the post-mortem report the doctors have not categorically said this injury led to his death.

The deceased also had a fracture in his rib cage, allegedly sustained when the accused, reportedly Darshan, stamped on his chest and kicked him.

Police sources said it was the post-mortem report that threw light on the victim being administered electric shocks, a fact that the police did not know and the accused had tried to suppress. Police have now recovered a megger, an insulation tester, that was used to administer electric shocks to the victim, and one of the accused, Dhanraj, had allegedly brought it to the shed that fateful day.

