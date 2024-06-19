Renukaswamy died due to shock and haemorrhage, says post-mortem report 

The post-mortem report of Renukaswamy, the murdered fan of actor Darshan, according to documents obtained by The Hindu, has concluded that “the death is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries”.

Police sources said the doctors have identified three significant wounds on the deceased’s body. He had suffered a major head injury, which was bleeding, and the accused had applied turmeric in an attempt to stop it. He sustained this injury when the accused allegedly banged his head against a truck parked in the shed where he was tortured and killed.

The deceased reportedly lost consciousness after this and was shifted indoors into a room in the shed, where the accused applied turmeric to his head. Doctors have reportedly opined that this injury led to a haemorrhage, and he is suspected to have died after this.

However, in the post-mortem report the doctors have not categorically said this injury led to his death.

The deceased also had a fracture in his rib cage, allegedly sustained when the accused, reportedly Darshan, stamped on his chest and kicked him.

Police sources said it was the post-mortem report that threw light on the victim being administered electric shocks, a fact that the police did not know and the accused had tried to suppress. Police have now recovered a megger, an insulation tester, that was used to administer electric shocks to the victim, and one of the accused, Dhanraj, had allegedly brought it to the shed that fateful day.