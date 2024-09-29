GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Renukacharya tells BJP ‘rebels’ to accept Vijayendra’s leadership of State unit

Published - September 29, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya was reacting to a meeting attended by a group of party leaders in Davangere.

Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former MLA and BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya has criticised some leaders who are reportedly trying to mobilise support against State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra.

He made this statement even as some BJP “rebels” opposed to the State unit president held a meeting in Davangere on Sunday.

The meeting of “rebels” was held at GMIT, an engineering college owned by the family of the former MP and BJP leader G.M. Siddeshwar.

Mr. Renukacharya, who is considered a B.S. Yediyurappa loyalist, said that party leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Pratap Simmha, G.M. Siddeshwar and others are wasting their time in opposing Mr. Vijayendra. He asked them to accept his leadership of the State unit.

Why have they been criticising Mr. Vijayendra after he became the State unit president? They have no moral right to talk about the Yediyurappa family. It was Mr. Yediyurappa who built the BJP in the State. He took out many padayatras and fought for farmers and the common man and went to jail for them, Mr. Renukacharya said.

Among others, he named Mr. Yatnal, Mr. Simha and Mr. Siddeshwar for opposing Mr. Yediyurappa’s family. These are the same people who praised Mr. Yediyurappa while he was in power, he added.

They speak of replacing Mr. Vijayendra. But they will not succeed. The party senior leaders are supporting him. He was not made the State party president because he is Mr. Yediyurappa’s son. Mr. Vijayendra has been appointed to the post because he has charisma and poise, he said.

“The coming local body polls will be fought under his leadership,” he said. “Mr. Vijayendra has such good leadership qualities that I ask myself why he should not become the Chief Minister in future,” Mr. Renukacharya said.

Mr. Renukacharya accused Mr. Yatnal of indulging in adjustment politics and supporting a powerful Congress Minister from Vijayapura.

He, however, defended BJP MLA Rajugouda (Narasimha Nayak) who attended a meeting called by expelled leader K.S. Eshwarappa. “I am sure Mr. Rajugouda has not spoken against the party in the meeting,” he said.

