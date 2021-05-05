Renukacharya seeks Sudhakar’s resignation

He should own moral responsibility for deaths: BJP MLA

BJP MLA and former Minister M.P. Renukacharya has said that Health Minister K. Sudhakar should resign owning moral responsibility for the death of 24 people due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar district.

Addressing a press conference at Honnali in Davanagere district on Wednesday, Mr. Renukacharya lambasted Dr. Sudhakar and sought to know what the Minister was doing when people were dying due to non-availability of oxygen.

“Dr. Sudhakar demanded and got two ministries from the Chief Minister. For what achievement do you need two portfolios? You are unable to handle even one portfolio,” he said.

Mr. Renukacharya said that because of the inept behaviour of officials, including those in Bengaluru, the death rate was increasing in the State. Alleging that some officials had appointed agents to make money and Opposition leaders and KPCC president making use of it to blame the government, Mr. Renukacharya said Dr. Sudhakar had provided opportunities for bringing bad name to the government.

Referring to the bed blocking scam, Mr. Renukacharya said oxygen with beds were being sold for money instead of giving them to needy patients on death bed. Why no action had been taken against such criminals, he sought to know from the health minister.

Taking a dig at members of the State Cabinet, Mr. Renukacharya said that some legislators had sought and got ministerial berths for “fun and frolic” and such people were unfit to be in the Cabinet. Those who fail to function within their limits bring bad name to the government, he said.

Mr. Renukacharya also said that he had messaged BBMP Commissioner Gourav Gupta ten times for providing bed to B.K. Nagarajrao in Bengaluru and but he had not responded. “The chief minister himself responds to my calls. What has happened to Mr. Gupta? If at all anything happens to Mr. Nagarajrao, Mr. Gupta will be responsible”, he said.