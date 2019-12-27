Renukacharya seeks action against illegal immigrants

M.P. Renukacharya, BJP MLA and political secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurpapa, has written to the Chief Minister seeking action against an estimated 50,000 illegal immigrants from Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who have settled in various parts of the State.

Mr. Renukacharya, former Minister, released a copy of the letter at a press conference here and said illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries were settled in various parts of the State and working in the construction sector and industries at lower wages.

He alleged that these people were indulging in anti-social activities and causing social disharmony. He urged the Chief Minister to take legal action against such people.

The BJP MLA called the former Minister and Congress MLA U.T. Khader “anti-national” and accused him of instigating violence in Mnagaluru by delivering provocative speech.

On Mr. Khader’s proposal for providing compensation to the families of those killed in police firing in Mangaluru through crowdfunding, Mr. Renukacharya told the Congress leader to adopt a similar method for providing compensation for many people who had lost their properties during the violence.