Renukacharya obtains injunction order

Bengaluru

30 July 2021 22:37 IST

Move comes ahead of Cabinet formation

M.P. Renukacharya, BJP MLA, has joined the list of party leaders who have got an injunction against circulating or publishing contents of any “objectionable CD” against them.

Mr. Renukacharya, who was political secretary to the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has obtained an injunction from the city civil court restraining the media. He later told reporters, “I have not done anything wrong. However, it is possible to indulge in character assassination through doctored clips.”

His legal action comes ahead of the ongoing exercise by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to pick a ministerial team.

It may be noted that close on the heels of a sex CD scandal forcing then Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to step down, six Ministers who had come to the BJP from other parties along with him obtained an injunction against releasing or publishing any controversial CDs against them.

Recently, then Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda too obtained a similar injunction ahead of the ministerial reshuffle exercise. However, he was dropped from the Union Cabinet.