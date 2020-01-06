Karnataka

Renukacharya draws flak for driving KSRTC bus

M.P. Renukacharya, Honnali MLA, has landed in a controversy by driving a KSRTC bus with more than 40 passengers on board for a distance of 50 km.

Following the incident, the manager of KSRTC Shivamogga division has issued a show-cause notice to the Honnali depot manager for allowing an unauthorised person to drive the vehicle. Considering the incident as a serious lapse, the KSRTC divisional manager has asked the depot manager whether the person had a valid driving license.

On Sunday, after flagging-off a new KSRTC bus in Honnali town, Mr. Renukacharya drove the vehicle on the Kodikoppa-Gollarahalli-Benakanahalli-Saswehalli route. According to sources, Mr. Renukacharya, who was clad in a khaki shirt, drove the bus for over 50 km. At Ganjanahalli, Palavanahalli villages, his followers had gathered on the roadside in large numbers to greet their leader.

A follower had even posted a video on Facebook, garnering admiration from his fans, while some expressed ire for risking the lives of passengers. In the show-cause notice, the Honnali depot manager has been asked to reply in 15 days.

