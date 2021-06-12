Renukacharya conducts ‘homa’ at Covid-19 Care Centre

HUBBALLI

Member of the Legislative Assembly and Chief Minister’s Parliamentary Secretary M.P. Renukacharya has landed in a controversy for holding a ‘homa’ at a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC).

Mahanthesh Bilagi, Deputy Commissioner of Davangere, has directed the Honnali tahsildar to issue notice to him. This came after a video clip of Mr. Renukacharya performing a ‘homa’ at the CCC at Arabagatte in Honnali taluk on Friday went viral on social media, leading to widespread criticism.

Mr. Bilagi told presspersons on Saturday that he has directed the Honnali tahsildar to issue notice to Mr. Renukacharya as no one is authorised to hold religious programmes in government spaces. He said action would be taken under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The Honnali tahsildar had visited the spot and said that a case would be registered against the MLA, but inmates of the CCC had apparently opposed it. Meanwhile, Mr. Renukacharya has alleged a “Congress conspiracy” behind the development and said that he conducted the ‘homa’ for the welfare of all.