Renukacharya attacks Umesh Katti

14 May 2021 00:14 IST

‘The Minister should give up his careless attitude’

The internal bickering in the BJP government continued on Thursday with political secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, M.P. Renukacharya, attacking Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti for his “carelessness” that has inconvenienced the government.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Renukacharya said: “Umesh Katti has failed in supply of rice during the COVID time. I have spoken to the chief minister for the supply of 5 kg rice and he has agreed to it.”

He further urged Mr. Katti to give up his “careless” attitude and stop issuing funny statements that were inconveniencing the government. “Being a eight-time legislator and a Minister, he has to take up serious work to help people during COVID-19,” Mr. Renukacharya said.

Without referring to anyone, he said: “Being a Minister, instead of working for people, you are lobbying in Delhi to change the Chief Minister. Just because a loser in an election goes to Delhi, the Chief Minister will not be changed.”

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that the attack against Mr. Katti by Mr. Renukacharya was part of the ongoing factional fight between those opposed to the Chief Minister and those in the Chief Minister’s camp. Sources said that the Chief Minister was also not happy with Mr. Katti, who has embarrassed the government in the recent past.