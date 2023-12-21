Renuka Yellamma Temple to be developed as a tourist attraction of national appeal

December 21, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government plans to develop the Renuka Yellamma Temple and surrounding areas as a tourist attraction of national appeal.

The State Cabinet has given approval to a proposal to set up the Sri Renuka Yellamma Kshetra Tourism Development Board. The State Legislature passed a Bill in the winter session enabling it.

The objectives of the Bill say: “Attempts to conserve cultural heritage, cultural identity, develop the area into a centre of pilgrimage, cultural and tourist centre and prevent uncontrolled development and commercial exploitation of the area’‘.

The board will have the powers of an urban development body and a municipal council. The board will lead to all-round development of the region. Allocation will be exclusively made for the temple and the temple town. Infrastructure facilities will be provided using funds from various departments. This will lead to the upgrading of the posts of officers posted for the administration of the temple.

The temple attracts devotees from across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The temple is among the centres with the highest footfall among religious tourism places in the State, say officers.