Renuka Sukumar assumes charge as Police Commissioner of twin cities

August 10, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Renuka Sukumar, who took charge as Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad on Thursday, has said that all steps will be taken to maintain law and order in the twin cities by taking senior police officials and public into confidence.

A 2011 batch officer of Karnataka cadre, Ms. Sukumar, who has earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate, said that there are several senior police officials in the twin cities and she will utilise their services efficiently in the maintenance of law and order.

She said that the government has given her a big responsibility and she will handle it efficiently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a query, she said the question of gender did not matter when serving as a police officer. On the increasing number of cybercrimes and crimes against women, she said that awareness is the biggest tool, especially in preventing cybercrimes, and it will be put to use extensively.

Downgraded

Meanwhile, the post of Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad has now been downgraded to the level Superintendent of Police from that of Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Earlier, IGPs Raman Gupta and Labhu Ram held the post and after the transfer of Mr. Raman Gupta, the Deputy Director of Intelligence was given additional charge of Police Commissioner.

And, in its order on Wednesday, the State government declared the post equivalent to the cadre post of Superintendent of Police, Mandya, under Rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.