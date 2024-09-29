Renowned Karnataka painter Vijay Sindhur no more

Veteran painter Vijay Sindhur passed away at his home in Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district on September 28, 2024. He was 84. He leaves behind his wife, two sons and two daughters.

He was born in Banahatti and completed schooling in Jamakhandi. After graduating from J.J. School of Art in Mumbai, he came back to Jamakhandi where he lived all his life. He set up an art gallery in his home and continued to work there. He continued to draw and paint till the last few days of his life. He held exhibitions in major metro cities, including Bhopal, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as overseas.

He served as a regional member of the central Lalit Kala Academy.

“He was known for his portraits. Several important personalities in the country had commissioned him to create portraits of themselves or their loved ones. He had a unique style of preparing the colours for his abstract and semi-abstract works. He was greatly influenced by his teacher, Madhav Satwalekar,’‘ recalled long-time friend and artist Dadasaheb S. Chougale.

Mr. Sindhur was conferred the central Kala Academy award, the Karnataka Rajyotsava award, Halabhavi award and Varnashilpi Venkatappa award. His autobiography ‘The Autograph of Vijay Sindhur’ was well received.

Pa.Sa. Kumar, President, Karnataka Academy, and others expressed their condolences.

