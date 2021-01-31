Renovation of Ambedkar’s school picks up pace

B.R. Ambedkar procured two acres of land from the then district collector for building the ‘Depressed Classes Students’ Hostel’ in Dharwad.

Hubballi

31 January 2021 22:40 IST

During a visit to Dharwad in the 1920s, he was responsible for establishing a hostel and co-op. society

Little is known about the connection the town of Dharwad shared with the architect of Indian Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Ambedkar not only stayed in Dharwad for some time but was also responsible for establishing a hostel and cooperative society for the oppressed class.

. The hostel, which was in a dilapidated state, was renovated by Dr B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Charitable Trust in 2010, and renamed as Ramatai Ambedkar College Boys Hostel. The same campus now houses Buddharakkitha School and two other educational institutions.

The government is developing the premises apart from building a Ambedkar Memorial Hall in a phased manner at a total cost of ₹36 crore. Work, which had slacked during the lockdown, is picking up pace again.

Ambedkar’s first visit to Dharwad was reportedly in search of “the Mahar from Dharwad” (as mentioned in records of the Bombay government) who raised the lone voice for right to education for all. This man had approached the Bombay Native Education Society, seeking admission for his son, which ultimately led to the British government issuing orders allowing admissions to all.

Secretary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Charitable Trust F.H. Jakkappanavar told The Hindu that the incident of the ‘Mahar from Dharwad’ dated back to 1856, which had made Ambedkar curious, but he could not trace him.

However Ambedkar’s association with Dharwad continued for several years. In 1929, Ambedkar came to Dharwad with his wife Ramatai and during this period motivated his two followers to set up ‘Machigar Cooperative Credit Society’. He also procured two acres of land from the then district collector for building “Depressed Classes Students’ Hostel”. “Tulasaraddy Mudiraddi of Hebasur then donated ₹4,000 to build the hostel. While the British government provided 50% of the expenses, the rest was borne by Ambedkar with support from the locals,” said Mr. Jakkappanavar.

However, when Ambedkar got busy with the Round Table Conference, he asked his wife to visit Dharwad. “Ramatai visited the hostel along with B.H. Varale and was shocked to see its sorry state. She sold her ornaments, purchased grocery, cooked for the students, and was in regular touch till she passed away in 1935,” Mr. Jakkappanavar said.

It was in 1969 that former Minister B. Basavalingappa built Buddharakkitha School on the premises. But, over a period, the premises was in a state of neglect before a new team of trustees took over the responsibility. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar is now the chairman of the Trust and visits Dharwad regularly.

During former Chief Minister Siddaramiah’s tenure, an estimate of ₹25 crore for building a memorial and other structures was sanctioned. The subsequent Congress-JD(S) coalition government released ₹4 crore for the second phase, which is nearing completion.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Minister Govind M. Karjol inspected the premises and announced that work on the second phase of the memorial hall built at a total cost of ₹10 crore would be soon completed.