Renovation fails to provide facelift to Ambedkar Bhavan

All hopes of culture aficionados that the renovation of Ambedkar Bhavan would give the building a necessary facelift have been dashed. Complaints have been pouring in from various quarters on the poor condition of the amenities here.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, the convention hall adjacent to Mahatma Gandhi Park in the city, was constructed by State government in 2005. The district administration assigned the responsibility of the maintenance of the structure to the Urban Development Cell of the Department of Municipal Administration in 2007.

Highlighting problems related to acoustics, seating and the poor condition of facilities here, the Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (KDSS) and other organisations had staged a series of protests demanding the renovation of the building. The renovation of the building commenced in January 2015 and concluded in February 2016. The work was assigned to Nirmiti Kendra, the civil construction arm of the State government. A total of ₹1.04 crore was spent for the purpose.

As part of the work, the exterior walls of the building were painted; the inside roof that had developed leakage and the wooden panels on the interior wall were repaired; and corroded chairs were replaced.

People have alleged that the problems related to the acoustics and the leaking roof resurfaced shortly after the completion of the renovation, raising suspicion about the quality of the work executed.

Gurumurthy M., secretary, KDSS, said that after the renovation the wooden wall panels installed to absorb sound have been damaged by termites. In addition to this, the whirring of the ceiling fans here have become cause for irritation.

The problem related to acoustics has persisted. The screens on the stage are torn. Many lights have become defunct and chairs are broken. The electrical wiring of the building has also been done in an unscientific manner. Moreover, the windows are damaged, he added.

He further alleged that the quality of renovation was poor and after the work was completed, the concerned officials have failed to maintain the building. An average of 280 programmes, including cultural shows, are conducted here annually. Despite this, there is no serious effort to maintain the Bhavan properly, Mr. Gurumurthy held.

Complaint lodged

Meanwhile, K.P. Sripal, a social activist, lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police on June 8 against the alleged sub-standard work executed during the renovation. In the complaint, Mr. Sripal has blamed Nagaraj, manager, Nirmiti Kendra; Rajappa, project director, Urban Development Cell, and Manjunath, Assistant Executive Engineer, for the lapses. The ACB has accepted the complaint and has commenced a probe in this regard.