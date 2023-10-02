HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovated Rajyadhaksha Pavilion in Dharwad inaugurated

An international men’s tennis tournament is scheduled to be held from October 15 at the Rajyadhaksha Pavilion of Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association (DDLTA)

October 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister Santosh Lad, legislator Arvind Bellad and others at the inauguration of Rajyadhyaksha Pavilion of DDLTA in Dharwad on Monday.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, legislator Arvind Bellad and others at the inauguration of Rajyadhyaksha Pavilion of DDLTA in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Rajyadhaksha Pavilion of Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association (DDLTA), where an international men’s tennis tournament is scheduled to be held from October 15, has been renovated with additional facilities. The new set-up was inaugurated by Labour Minister Minister Santosh Lad in Dharwad on Monday.

Dharwad will host the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Dharwad Open 2023 (Men’s Tennis Tournament) till October 22. The tournament carries a prize money of U.S. $25,000.

Addressing a gathering later, Mr. Lad lauded the initiative taken by the DDLTA and said that he will extend assistance personally and will also try to get assistance from the State government for the international tournament.

He said that apart from being an educational and cultural centre, Dharwad has also been supporting and encouraging sports talents through various coaching centres. DDLTA being one such centre has now got an opportunity to organise an international event for the third time, he said, giving a call to all to extend the necessary assistance and cooperation to make the event a grand success.

He said that such international events help in improving the performance of local talents and also prepare them for international events.

Presiding over the event, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad said that with the objective of identifying and encouraging sports talents, sports infrastructure is being further developed in Dharwad.

Deputy Commissioner and President of DDLTA Gurudatta Hegde, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and other officials were present.

Subsequently the Minister, MLA and a few officials tried their hand at playing lawn tennis.

The Rajyadhaksha Pavilion constructed in 1937 now wears a new look with the addition of several state-of-the-art facilities. The tennis complex has five synthetic courts, flood light facility, well-equipped dressing room for players, restrooms, gymnasium and spectator gallery, among others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.