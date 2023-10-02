Renovated Rajyadhaksha Pavilion in Dharwad inaugurated

October 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Rajyadhaksha Pavilion of Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association (DDLTA), where an international men’s tennis tournament is scheduled to be held from October 15, has been renovated with additional facilities. The new set-up was inaugurated by Labour Minister Minister Santosh Lad in Dharwad on Monday.

Dharwad will host the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Dharwad Open 2023 (Men’s Tennis Tournament) till October 22. The tournament carries a prize money of U.S. $25,000.

Addressing a gathering later, Mr. Lad lauded the initiative taken by the DDLTA and said that he will extend assistance personally and will also try to get assistance from the State government for the international tournament.

He said that apart from being an educational and cultural centre, Dharwad has also been supporting and encouraging sports talents through various coaching centres. DDLTA being one such centre has now got an opportunity to organise an international event for the third time, he said, giving a call to all to extend the necessary assistance and cooperation to make the event a grand success.

He said that such international events help in improving the performance of local talents and also prepare them for international events.

Presiding over the event, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad said that with the objective of identifying and encouraging sports talents, sports infrastructure is being further developed in Dharwad.

Deputy Commissioner and President of DDLTA Gurudatta Hegde, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and other officials were present.

Subsequently the Minister, MLA and a few officials tried their hand at playing lawn tennis.

The Rajyadhaksha Pavilion constructed in 1937 now wears a new look with the addition of several state-of-the-art facilities. The tennis complex has five synthetic courts, flood light facility, well-equipped dressing room for players, restrooms, gymnasium and spectator gallery, among others.