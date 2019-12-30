Renovated rail museum may be inaugurated in January

The Rail Museum in the city, currently out of bounds for visitors, and undergoing renovation with new additions including a turntable from the steam era, is likely to be thrown open to the public by the end of January or mid-February.

The museum was the second in the country after the national rail museum in New Delhi, when it was inaugurated in 1978.

As part of the renovation work, the toy train is being overhauled and spruced up at the Ashokapuram workshop while a turntable is being installed to provide a glimpse of the mechanisms and contraptions deployed in the bygone era that were unique to the railways.

Turntables were used to turn around the steam locomotives after reaching a dead end as the engines were not configured for backward movement at high speed. The contraption allowed the locomotive to be turned to a ‘forward facing’ direction on a roundhouse. This mechanism is being installed at the museum.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, told The Hindu that the turntable was procured from Talaguppa and the foundation works for it was taking some time. She said efforts are also on to procure new exhibits and the area of the renovated museum has also been expanded. The turntable was dismantled and shifted from Talaguppa to Mysuru. It is a workable contraption and the visitors can apprise themselves of how the locomotives used to be turned around. Ms. Garg said a narrow gauge steam locomotive will be stationed on it so that the public can get a demonstration of its working.

A souvenir shop is also on the anvil and will have insignia of the museum besides models and T-shirts. A cafeteria will also come up.

Maharani’s Saloon

A significant feature of the ongoing exercise is the renovation of the Maharani’s Saloon which was the carriage used by the erstwhile maharanis during their travel. The originality of the décor of the saloon will be brought alive once the restoration is completed, said Ms. Garg.

The Chamundi Gallery will also have additional photographs bringing alive the history of the development of railways from 1853 until the Vande Bharat Express in the present times. Signalling equipment and track-related features and a play area will also be created for children.

The rail museum in the city is a must-visit among the rail aficionados though it is yet to find a place in the itinerary of general tourists. Its prized exhibits include a slew of steam locomotives and the Maharani’s Saloon which was built in 1899 at a cost of ₹29,508.

The Maharaja’s Saloon, built for the Wadiyars, is housed at the National Rail Museum in Delhi.