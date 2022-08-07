Renovated college library building inaugurated on NITK’s 63rd Foundation Day

Besides renovated library building, the western gate entrance way was also opened as NITK celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day

Director (In-charge) of NITK, Surathkal, Udaykumar R. Yaragatti inaugurated the renovated western gate entrance way of the institute to mark NITK’s 63rd foundation day celebrations on August 6, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, inaugurated its renovated library building and also opened the western gate entrance way to mark the institute’s 63rd Foundation Day celebration on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

In a function held to mark the occasion, the institute felicitated the teaching and non-teaching staff members who have completed 25 years of service. Scholarship of ₹10,000 each was given to children of institute’s non-teaching staff for excelling in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. This scholarship was sponsored by KREC (Karnataka Regional Engineering College) 1981 alumni batch.

Speaking on the occasion, Director (In-charge) Udayakumar R. Yaragatti, also an alumni of the institute, recalled the days he had spent in the campus since his school days. A barren land, he said, had been converted into an educational garden in 1960 and it was now a place where students from across the country come to study engineering.

He recalled the contribution of people, including former Member of Parliament U. Srinivas Mallya, former Karnatak University Vice Chancellor D.C. Pavate and former PWD Superintendent Engineer A.S. Adke, who have worked for the growth of the institution.