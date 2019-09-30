Renewed demand to lift night traffic ban in Bandipur flayed

The pressure being mounted on the Karnataka government again and the protests demanding lifting of night traffic ban through Bandipur Tiger Reserve have drawn the ire of wildlife conservationists.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi too had expressed his support to the protests on the Kerala side of the border calling for lifting of night traffic ban.

Sanjay Gubbi, wildlife conservationist and member of the State Wildlife Board, said the Karnataka and Union governments have supported night traffic restrictions on Bandipur Tiger Reserve and even the Supreme Court has given directions to maintain status quo — that is to continue the ban. What is significant is that Karnataka has developed the alternative road by spending ₹75 crore and this was based on the request made by the Kerala government in the High Court of Karnataka that it will be supportive of the night closure if alternative road is improved, said Mr. Gubbi.

“It is baffling that they are reversing their stance now,” he added. Stating that there was no restriction on emergency vehicles, and eight State transport buses were also allowed during night times, he wondered why there should be any opposition to the ban on night traffic if it served wildlife and environment.

Similar views were expressed by wildlife activists who questioned the rationale behind the protests. One of the justification for the protests by a few people in Gundlupet was that it affected their livelihood as they transported agricultural and horticultural produce to Kerala daily. The activists pointed out that there was no blanket ban on traffic, which was allowed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.